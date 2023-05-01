50 Cent Shows Off 985,000 Sq Ft G-Unit Film & TV Workspace

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

50 Cent continues to take his entertainment company to new heights. The 47-year-old entrepreneur uploaded a video to his Instagram account on Saturday (April 29) and revealed the new space he’ll be using to create projects though his production company G-Unit Film & TV. The short clip highlights an open industrial-sized warehouse where the entertainment mogul plans to get to work on new projects.

“Well, would you look-ah here, 985,000 square feet,” said the Queens native proudly. “Can you say, g-g-g-g-g-G-Unit Studios?” he laughed as the clip ended.

In the caption, he wrote, “GreenLightGang G-unit film &Tv…I need room to work.”

The emoji-adorned caption included “I don’t miss,” and that television “will never be the same.”

The empty facility could soon be buzzing with talent and crew as the “Many Men” rapper has a handful of creative projects in the works. As revealed in April, the Grammy Award-winning artist is executive producing Redemption Ink for Hulu through his G-Unit Film & Television banner alongside SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions.

Additionally, the actor and executive producer inked a broadcast direct deal with Fox in February and under the non-exclusive agreement with G-Unit Film & Television company he is set to develop scripted series, both live-action and animated, for the network. Fif is also set to produce the animated series Lady Danger starring Nicki Minaj.

Last month, the Power franchise producer expressed regret for beginning his television ventures with STARZ.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” he shared on Twitter. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”