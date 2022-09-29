50 Cent Shares Preview For ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Docuseries

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has delivered on his WE tv debut show, Hip Hop Homicides, with a preview of what’s to come during its inaugural season.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), 50 shared a trailer highlighting some of the stories that will be explored, including those of deceased rappers Pop Smoke, King Von, XXXTentacion, Chinx, and more. The clip also shows that there will be commentary from notable figures in Hip-Hop who have been directly affected by the stories mentioned. French Montana, Juvenile, Asian Da Brat, and others will share their sentiments.

The first episode will focus on Pop Smoke.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent stated in a press release obtained by All HipHop. “As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

Mona Scott-Young added, “50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in Hip-Hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.”

Co-produced by Mona Scott-Young and hosted by Van Lathan, WE TV’s Hip Hop Homicides premieres on Nov. 3rd and will be available on the ALLBLK streaming service.

Watch the trailer for Hip Hop Homicides below.