50 Cent To Produce ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ TV Series With Mona Scott-Young

50 Cent performs onstage during the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City.

50 Cent has announced another television project however this one does not exist in the Power universe. The rapper turned entertainment mogul has teamed up with Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young to co-produce Hip Hop Homicides, an upcoming television series exploring the tragic endings of some of the genre’s most promising stars. According to Deadline, the show will be hosted by TMZ alum Van Lathan and is set to air later this year on WEtv as well as its streaming service ALLBLK.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop,” said Scott-Young. “With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.”

Mona Scott-Young attends day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on Sept. 13, 2019 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

The “Many Men” rapper added, “G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

While no details have been released on the cases Hip Hop Homicides is set to analyze, there are unfortunate stories of both past and present that fit the qualifications.

“These are important stories that will be told by an extraordinary producing team we couldn’t be more excited to be working with,” said Lauren Gellert, head of original programming and development for WEtv. “We look forward to shedding new light and attention on cases that have grown cold over time, with the potential for resolution and closure for those involved.”