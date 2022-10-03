50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent continues his expansion into on-screen productions with a three-feature film contract with 3BlackDot.

According to Deadline, the 47-year-old’s G-Unit Film & Television is set to collaborate with the entertainment company and director Eli Roth in the joint deal. Together they will utilize 3BlackDot’s resources across gaming, publishing, and merchandise to further develop the film IP into 360-degree experiences.

The announced film projects come from a group of proven television writers. Kirkland Morris, whose skills also went to BMF, and Power Book IV: Force, is behind The Gun, the story of a young man who comes across a haunted firearm while seeking revenge for his father’s murder.

Justin Calen-Chenn, who worked on Bel-Air, is developing Trackmaster, a Hip-Hop inspired horror film where a rap duo mistakenly finds, and uses, a cursed beat. Additionally, Dallas Jackson and Kevin Grevioux bring Creature House, where a group of friends finds themselves trapped in a horror movie museum.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

“It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation. I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so,” said 50 Cent in a statement to Deadline.

Roth added “I’m a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life. The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally.”

With 50 Cent producing for G-Unit Film & TV and Roth at his side, producers will also include Regi Cash, Brian Newton, and Caroline Ohlson for 3BlackDot. Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman will also produce for Electromagnetic Productions, as well as James Frey and Mitchell Lawrence Smith. Additionally, Jack Davis will produce Creature House for Crypt TV.

“We partner with innovative creators to tell stories of high cultural impact that are often overlooked,” expressed Cash, 3BlackDot CEO. “This horror film slate, in partnership with 50 Cent and Eli Roth, couldn’t be closer to the mark. We look forward to adding to the canon of thrilling black horror.”