50 Cent, Mel Gibson To Star In Indie-Crime Film ‘Boneyard’

50 Cent and Mel Gibson have been tapped to star in the indie film, Boneyard. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will be a crime thriller inspired by true events following an FBI agent (Gibson) hunting for a notorious serial killer dubbed “The Bone Collector.”

However, the situation grows increasingly unhinged when the Albuquerque police chief deduces that the serial killer may be one of their own.

The movie is currently being shot in Las Vegas and will also star Brian Van Holt and Nora Zehetner. Colin Bates and Vincent McDaniel are set to produce Boneyard, while Asif Akbar will handle directing duties.

Hank Byrd, Vincent E. McDaniel, Koji Steven Sakai, and Akbar will all pen the film’s script. Boneyard has yet to receive an official release date.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, has selected Nicki Minaj for his animated series, Lady Danger.

Deadline reported that Minaj would lead the Amazon Freevee animated series, which is also executive produced by 50 and Nicki. The comic book show will be created under the businessman’s G-Unit Film & TV banner.

The Dark Horse comic takes place in 2075. It follows a government field agent left for dead by her unit after uncovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as the titular character.

Reborn as Lady Danger, the agent is described as an “afro-futuristic a*s-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).”

To complete her mission with no hiccups, Danger must suppress her true identity while fighting to exterminate villains threatening Earth and humanity’s livelihood.