50 Cent Creates New Hip-Hop Competition Series For ABC, Pushes More TV & Film Projects Forward

In his latest move as a multimedia mogul, 50 Cent is currently working on Unrapped, a hip-hop competition series that’s in development at ABC network under the G-Unit Film & Television umbrella. According to Deadline, Unrapped will be produced by G-Unit Film & Television and SFO Entertainment, with 50 serving as an executive producer alongside Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne, and Matt Feige.

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” 50 shared in a statement. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.” Following his work for two seasons on the acclaimed ABC drama For Life (the anticipated Season 3 will stream directly on IMDb TV), which he also executive produced, Unrapped is Fif’s second project with the network. The series also finds the Queens native tapping back into the world of reality television for the first time since his first G-Unit Film & Television project, Dream School, which premiered on SundanceTV in 2013.

If Unrapped goes to order, it will be in direct competition with Netflix’s own hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow, which is headlined by rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., who serve as judges on the show and has been greenlighted for a second season. Having set his sights on becoming a titan in the film and television industries in recent years, Fif’s new endeavor only adds to his robust portfolio, which includes the Power franchise on Starz, as well as his forthcoming Black Mafia Family series which will also air on Starz. 50 is also working on Confessions of a Crime Queen, a straight-to-series order for Discovery+, and has an additional series in development, Let Me Hear a Rhyme, inspired by the novel by Tiffany Jackson, for Peacock.