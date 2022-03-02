50 Cent Threatens To Take ‘Power’ Universe And Other TV Shows Off Starz

50 Cent has been on a winning streak highlighted by the success of his hit television franchise Power, which has spawned three successful spinoffs thus far, with a fifth reportedly in the works. Yet, the fanfare surrounding the show hasn’t quelled Fif’s propensity for drama, as recent tweets from the rapper turned TV exec threatening to take the Power Universe off of Starz are indicative of the contentious relationship between him and the network.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” Fif wrote in the caption of the first of multiple posts he would make blasting Starz. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here.”

From there, Fif continued his tirade, posting more additional photos and captions airing his grievances with the network and name-checking various employees of his G-Unit Film & Television staff in the process.

“Anil get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” he wrote, referencing Anil Kurian, Head of Development for the production company. Using various photos and images of packed luggage, Fif made his sentiments toward Starz clear, further fueling speculation that the lengthy relationship between both parties could soon come to an end.

50 Cent’s comments addressing Starz are timely, considering he’s currently on the backend of the four-year overall deal he signed with the network in 2018, which was reportedly worth as much as $150 million. And having recently achieved the milestone of having the Top 3 television shows in Black households with Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, and BMF Season 1 earlier this year, a bidding war is sure to ensue, intensifying what is sure to be a hard-fought negotiation process for Fif’s services.

Check out the rest of 50’s posts below.