50 Cent To Star In New Social Media-Based Horror Movie ‘Skill House’

Actor/producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends For Your Consideration event For Starz's 'Power' at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is back again with another Hollywood venture. This time, on the movie and television front, Fif will be joining the ensemble cast for Skill House.

According to Deadline, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper is set to star in the horror movie, which is based on influencer and social media culture. Jackson will also join the project as a producer under his G-Unit banner, alongside Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media. Josh Stolberg, who is known for his work on Spiral and Jigsaw, will serve as a writer and director for the film.

Skill House will follow social media and influencer culture and “what those new to the sphere are willing to do to attain fame.” According to the outlet, Skill House will serve as the first installment in what is expected to become a franchise. The film is currently shooting on-site in Los Angeles at the Tik Tok influencer house called the Sway House.

With 50 Cent joining the upcoming movie, he is set to appear alongsideTikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), and Dani Oliveros (Roar). Curtis Jackson excitedly posted about Ryan Kavanaugh and his eagerness to join the horror movie.

“In partnership with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-nominated mega-producer Ryan Kavanaugh,” 50 Cent posted on Instagram. “Producers of Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia, to name a few. I’m working; let’s work GLG?GreenLightGang.”

In addition, Ryan Kavanaugh shared kind words about 50 Cent and what his inclusion in the movie means for the quality of the film.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” expressed Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

Elsewhere in Hollywood, 50 Cent is busy at work with a slate of films on the horizon. Fans of the multi-hyphenate will be able to catch him in upcoming films such as The Expendables 4 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.