50 Cent Has Decided He “Doesnt Want To Move Forward With The Massacre'” On STARZ

The Hip-Hop mogul frequently uses social media to air his grievances against the network.

50 Cent STARZ
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on Jan. 28, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

50 Cent has once again made threats against STARZ related to removing his content from the network. His latest frustrations have caused the Hip-Hop mogul to decide not to move forward with his upcoming series The Massacre on STARZ, which houses the series in his acclaimed Power universe.

“I decided i don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production,” he shared on social media with an older photo of himself smiling while on the phone. “It’s a waste of time and money & it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”

The message was shared to the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s verified Twitter and Instagram accounts.

50 Cent Twitter

Last month, 50 Cent revealed on Twitter STARZ had pulled Snoop Dogg’s Murder Was The Case, writing “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the da*m ball. Anyway, i hope snoop tell his story.” The show was set to be the second installment in the A Moment In Time anthology series, following The Massacre. 

“I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case.’ This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG ?You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…” expressed the Doggystyle rapper when the series was announced in December 2021.

Moment in Time: The Massacre was announced in 2020 and was set to chronicle the beef between 50 and the Game, which resulted in Jimmy Henchman being in prison with a life sentence.

