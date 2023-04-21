50 Cent Developing Unscripted Series ‘Redemption Ink’ For Hulu

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent has more coming to the silver screen, as the entertainment mogul has a new series in development for Hulu. Deadline exclusively reports the New York native is executive producing Redemption Ink for the platform through his G-Unit Film & Television banner alongside SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions.

According to the outlet, Matt Bazan created the series. It is inspired by the concept of Luis Gutierrez’s tattoo shop of the same name. Gutierrez is also a producer.

Redemption Ink is described as following “ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives. As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories.” On the show, the subjects will share their emotional stories with the talented artists devoted to giving them hope while sitting in the tattoo chair.

50 Cent performs onstage during the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

The news comes as the “Window Shopper” rapper continues to expand his television endeavors beyond STARZ and the Power and BMF series. Last week, 50 Cent expressed regret for establishing the crime dramas on the network.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” he tweeted. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”

Demetrius Flenory Jr, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Da’Vinchi attend the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ

As 50 Cent continues to make moves, he has a handful of projects in the works. In February, the 47-year-old entered a broadcast direct deal with Fox. Through the non-exclusive agreement with G-Unit Film & Television company, he will develop scripted series, both live-action and animated, for the network.

Additionally, he is set to produce the animated series Lady Danger starring Nicki Minaj, as well as dropping new music in 2023.