50 Cent And Snoop Dogg Taking ‘Murder Was The Case’ Series To Starz

Just one month after 50 Cent revealed his plans to turn Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial into a television series, it’s been announced that the show has found a network home at Starz.

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said Fiddy in a press statement. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG ?”

Snoop added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case.’ This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG ?You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…”.

According to Starz, A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case will take place in the summer of ’93 when Snoop was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Phillip Woldermariam, a rival gang member who was fatally shot by Snoop’s bodyguard, Mckinley “Malik” Lee. Later that year, his breakthrough debut album, Doggystyle, was released and sold over 5 million copies. Snoop infamously performed one of the album’s most popular tracks, “Murder was the Case,” at the 1994 MTV VMAs, proclaiming his innocence before turning himself into police custody. The lyrics to the song would later be used against him during the trial.

Starz’s Murder Was The Case will be the second installment in the A Moment In Time anthology series based on criminal events behind the scenes of some of Hip-Hop’s most significant historical moments. Season One is titled “Massacre” and will focus on the feud between 50 Cent and The Game that pitted G-Unit against music executive Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television alongside executive producers Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, Shante Broadus, and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. Lionsgate Television’s Anthony Wilson will also serve as an executive producer on the series in development for Starz.