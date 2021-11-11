50 Cent To Turn Snoop Dogg’s Real-Life Murder Case Into A TV Series

50 Cent continues to entrench himself in the television world, as the enterprising mogul has revealed plans to turn Snoop Dogg’s real-life murder case into a new TV series. The series will be based on Snoop and his former bodyguard Malik Scott’s high-profile trial for the 1993 murder of Philip Woldemariam for which Snoop and Scott were both acquitted of all charges due to self-defense claims in 1996.

On Thursday morning (Nov. 11), Fif hopped on social media to share the news with fans. “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” he wrote. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no idea.@snoopdogg story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I don’t miss.”

While Fif did not divulge further details about the series, if his recent track record is any indication, it could prove to be one of the hottest shows on television. His most recent series, BMF, which is based on the infamous drug ring headed by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, has received rave reviews and has been renewed for a second season.

Additional series produced by Fif that have also seen success include Power Book II: Book Of Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, while Power Book IV: Force is slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 6 on Starz.

This won’t be the first time 50 Cent and Snoop have worked together. First collaborating on the remix to Fif’s 2003 single, “P.I.M.P.,” Snoop is currently playing the role of a conniving pastor on BMF.