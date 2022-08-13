50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House.

Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy.

“Josh had Sire working. Skill House is going to be crazy. GLG?GreenLightGang,” the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ artist wrote in the photo’s caption.

Sire Jackson joins the ensemble cast as he’s set to appear alongside his father, TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone).

Jackson casting his son in the forthcoming project is just the latest in Skill House news. News of the entrepreneur and philanthropist joining the ensemble cast and serving as a producer under his G-Unit Film & Television banner surfaced last month.

Skill House will be the first installment in what is expected to become a franchise. The film is currently shooting on-site in Los Angeles at the Tik Tok influencer spot, Sway House.