Starz Renews 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Series For Season 2

50 Cent’s takeover of the television industry continues. The enterprising mogul’s new Starz series, BMF, has already been renewed for its second season. The news comes less than a week after the series’ season premiere set a new record for the highest debut on the network’s app in 2021.

Per usual, Fif gloated about his latest achievement while celebrating the announcement with his followers on social media. “The numbers don’t lie BMF is shattering viewership records for STARZ,” the rap star-turned-television producer tweeted with a photo. “Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, heaped praise on Fif’s work with the network, which has been home to his Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan shows over the last five years.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” Hirsch said. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy, and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

Based on the infamous Flenory crime family of Detroit, BMF stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory), Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, La La Anthony, and Serayah also appear in the series in recurring roles.

Fif, BMF‘s executive producer, inked a mega, four-year overall deal with Starz in 2018 worth up to $150 million, which is due to expire in 2022. And with Power creator Courtney Kemp’s departure from Starz amid scoring her own overall deal with Netflix, only time will tell how much longer 50 Cent will stay with the network.