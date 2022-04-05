50 Cent Says “Incompetent” People At STARZ Responsible For Leaked ‘Power’ Episode

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the 'Power Book IV: Force' Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on Jan. 28, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent took to social media on Monday (April 4) to express frustrations with STARZ regarding his hit series Power. The rapper turned entertainment mogul had some choice words for the network after learning that an episode of the spinoff Power Book IV: Force allegedly leaked early for STARZ subscribers.

In his post, 50 Cent shared a conversation on Twitter between fans of the series who claim the episode was available early. In one of the tweets, the user revealed episode spoilers that the “Many Men” rapper did not care to blur.

“See they leaked the episode again these people are incompetent,” he wrote adding the set of eyes emoji to the front of his caption. “I went to Harvard,” he continued with the thinking emoji. “so the f**k what! SMH.”

L–R: Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson, Lucien Cambric, Kris D. Lofton, Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Gabrielle Ryan, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Phil Donlon, and Shane Harper attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on Jan. 28, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

This is not the first time in recent history that 50 Cent has accused STARZ of leaking television episodes. In November 2021, he claimed the network leaked an episode of BMF. According to NME, he aired the network out on social media.

“Starz is a sh*t show, they better sell it fast,” he wrote. “They put the f**king BMF show on, then took it down. what network does sh*t like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he vented.

Despite his claims that STARZ was responsible for the leaks, back in 2017, he took responsibility for leaking episodes himself.

“POWER ratings up another 10 percent for episode 408. They glad I leaked the sh*t now,” Fif captioned an Instagram post according to Billboard.

The latest allegations come after 50 Cent threatened to remove the Power universe and his other television projects from STARZ. Early last month, he posted a meme, writing, “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out.”

View his latest Instagram complaint against STARZ below.