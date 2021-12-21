50 Cent Wants To Create A Sitcom Like ‘The Cosby Show’

Now that he’s fully entrenched himself as a power broker in the TV industry, 50 Cent has used his newfound position to bring the stories he’s most passionate about to life while paying it forward to various figures he respects.

The mogul—whose hit Starz show, Power Book II: Ghost, aired the fifth episode of its second season this past Sunday (Dec. 19)—took time out to give props to actor Geoffrey Owens, who appears in a recurring role as the executor of the St. Patrick Family Estate on the show. In a reshared post celebrating Owens’ transition back to the small screen after working at Trader Joe’s, 50 wrote, “Yeah the underdog back on top @iamgeoffreyowens,” a reference to The Game’s 2005 single, “Hate It or Love It.”

Fif also shared his affinity for actress Phylicia Rashad and her role as Claire Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, which he says has inspired him to want to create a modern-day television show in a similar mold.

“I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever,” the BMF creator wrote in the caption of a photo of Rashad from The Cosby Show era. “I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it, I think it was The Cosby Show it was the only representation of Black love on TV. I gotta make us a new one.”

Being that Fif’s success in television has revolved around crime dramas, spearheading a family-friendly sitcom would be a change of pace for the producer. But based on his impressive track record, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. The Cosby Show originally ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992, and was the top-rated sitcom on TV for five consecutive seasons at its peak. The program won six Emmy Awards including the honor of Outstanding Comedy Series in 1985 and is regarded as one of the more culturally impactful TV shows of all time.

However, reruns of The Cosby Show were pulled from the air following the sexual assault allegations levied against Bill Cosby, who was convicted of of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 before having that conviction overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 2021.