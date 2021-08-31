50 Cent To Star In New ‘Expendables’ Film

50 Cent continues to entrench himself in the entertainment world, as the rapper, entrepreneur, and producer is set to appear in the next The Expendables film.

According to Deadline, Fif, who will make his return to the silver screen following his role as Kanaan Stark in his hit TV series, Power, will join Megan Fox and Tony Jaa as notable additions to the returning cast, which includes Jason Statham, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone among others. The Southside Jamaica, Queens native shared a screenshot of the news with his followers on social media, writing “Expendables BOOM time to work. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” in the caption of the Instagram post.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”

The fourth installment in The Expendables franchise will be helmed by Scott Waugh, who previously directed the hit 2014 film, Need For Speed, which grossed more than $203 million worldwide. Waugh’s track record seems like a perfect fit, as the first three Expendables films accounted for a combined $803 million in box office sales, making it one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is reportedly set to begin in October.

While Fif’s focus may be on his various film and television projects at the moment, apparently, he’s ready to hop in the booth after recently hearing one of his closest and most frequent collaborators showcase his own skills.

During an interview, the rap legend spoke on the inspiration he felt while listening to Eminem’s verse on “EPMD 2” from Nas’ King’s Disease II album, revealing that it prompted him to return to his roots and begin penning rhymes again. Hopefully, this manifests into a new album or project from Fif, as he’s been relatively quiet on the musical front over the past few years.