50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States.

“They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the comments to help celebrate Fif’s latest victory, including cast members Omar Epps and Michael Rainey Jr., who appear in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book II: Ghost, respectively.

Coming in at the top spot on the list is the popular Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, which is currently in its second season, followed by Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1, and BMF Season 1 falling in the third slot. Rounding out the Top 5 are Have and Have Nots Season 8 and Sistas Season 3.

Beginning his foray into the world of TV with Power, which debuted in 2014, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper has been on a hot streak as of late, announcing plans to spearhead various shows, including one documenting Snoop Dogg’s real-life murder case, which has already been greenlit and is currently in development.