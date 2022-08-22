50 Cent Drops Bloody Teaser For ‘Skill House’

50 Cent has released the teaser trailer for his bloody new horror flick, Skill House. On Saturday (Aug. 20), the businessman took to social media to release a first look at what the fans could expect. Based on the shared preview, the movie appears to be a critique of our influencer-focused pop culture.

Skill House‘s teaser begins with a dark shot of 50 Cent, setting the movie’s tone. “It’s time to get things going,” he ominously orders an acquaintance over the phone.

Things quickly regress into madness as the social media influencers are plunged into Saw-like life-or-death obstacles. Each person must attempt to earn as many views as possible during each challenge. The influencer with the least amount of views dies a very gruesome death.

Skill House producer Ryan Kavanaugh discussed the film’s bloodiness with Entertainment Weekly and revealed the film’s gore was so potent that a cameraman passed out on set.

“It was nighttime, dimly lit, and we were in the middle of filming a frightening scene that involved a lot of blood,” the producer said. “One of our camera operators dropped and passed out. The camera broke, an on-set medic came and tended to him, and we broke for almost an hour.”

The film is scheduled to release in 2023 and features a wide-reaching cast. Skill House‘s ensemble cast includes 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson, TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), and Dani Oliveros (Roar).

Watch the teaser for the Skill House below.