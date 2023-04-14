50 Cent Regrets Creating Successful TV Shows For Starz

50 Cent’s continues to keep the ongoing beef between himself and Starz alive and well, as the rapper has voiced his regret over doing business with the cable network.

On Thursday (April 13), the 47-year-old hopped on social media to take a shot at Starz while celebrating the success of BMF and his Power franchise. The executive producer also voiced his plan to not bring new television projects to the network, ruling out a spinoff to the popular BMF series.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” the Queens native tweeted while sharing a photo of himself holding a cigar and a glass of his spirits brand, Branson Cognac. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”

I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people. I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. ✌?GLG?GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/65yBgYDpuZ — 50cent (@50cent) April 13, 2023

Fif’s issues with Starz have been public for quite some time, as the mogul has lashed out at the network on numerous occasions. In March 2022, he threatened to remove BMF and all of the shows in the Power universe from the network due to his displeasure with behind the scenes dealings.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” he wrote in the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here.”

In May of that year, he chose to not move forward with bringing another series, The Massacre, to Starz. He has since fervently noted that he plans to move forward with his television projects at another network once his contractual agreements with Starz are fulfilled.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

In February 2023, the G-Unit leader landed a new partner and inked a development deal with FOX, where future G-Unit Film & Television content will live. “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX,” he said in a statement at the time.

In other news, it was recently announced that 50 is executive producing a new animated comic book series called Lady Dangerous, which is set to star Nicki Minaj. The project, which is based on the Dark Horse comic book series, will also include Minaj as an executive producer, will be released on Amazon Freevee.