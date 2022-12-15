50 Cent’s New Drama Series ‘Fightland’ In Development At STARZ

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent is bringing more drama to STARZ outside of the world of Power.

The network officially announced Fightland, a new television series in development from the rapper turned entertainment mogul. Executive produced by the 47-year-old, the show will explore “the high stakes, cash rich, dangerous world of British boxing.”

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith have signed on for the project according to a press release.

In Fightland, a retired, disgraced world champion fighter is drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. In order to save his friend, the troubled, former fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.

Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith attend the Black Listed Lunch presented by The British Blacklist at the NoMad London on October 8, 2021 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between STARZ and 50 Cent have come to represent,” explained Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ in a statement.

“We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

“BOOM,” exclaimed 50 Cent in the caption of his Instagram post announcing the new series. “Another one GLG,” he continued, with the acronym meaning “green light gang.”

In an additional comment beneath the post, the “Many Men” rapper explained, “This was the last show i had to pitch to STARZ first before my deal ended.”

The end of his collaborative partnership with the network was announced in September on mutually understood terms.

50 Cent will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television along with Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expanded Media who will also produce “Fightland” for STARZ. Vice President, Original Programming Sebastian Arboleda and Director, Original Programming, Alex Alberts will both oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.