‘9-1-1’ Canceled By Fox, Moving To ABC This Fall

After six seasons on Fox, the network has canceled action-drama series 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1′s Season 6 finale airs Monday, May 15, on Fox, and will be the last episode on the network that opted out of renewing their highest-rated scripted series. The first responder drama — produced by 20th Television — isn’t over just yet, however, as it will be picked up by 20th’s “TV sibling” ABC, Deadline reports.

9-1-1: L-R: Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. 9-1-1 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox said in a statement. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

The move won’t be a shock to industry insiders, as Deadline reported back in March that Fox may not pick up the show, even while green-lighting a fifth season of spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. They also asserted that ABC could pick up the series, which they have enthusiastically.

9-1-1: L-R: Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Angela Bassett in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan 3 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

While 9-1-1 was Fox’s most watched series overall, it was also the network’s most expensive to produce, costing about $9 million-$10 million an episode, Deadline writer Nellie Andreeva claims she heard. This likely factored into their decision not to renew the popular show, even while the lead cast have at least one more year on their contracts, which they will now fulfill at their new television home.

Season 6 of 9-1-1 wraps May 15 on Fox and Season 7 of the series will air on ABC this fall.