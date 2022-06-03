‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Fourth Season By HBO

Created, written, and executive produced by series star Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show has officially been renewed for a fourth season. The comedy show debuted on HBO in August 2019.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO,” Thede shared in a press statement. “We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show.”

Robin Thede attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Season 3 of the comedy series recently ended on May 13. It was described as follows: “The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. The series stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend.”

Along with Thede, the award-winning show is also executive produced by Issa Rae for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media, and Dave Becky.

“Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” expressed Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Watch outtakes from the most recent season of A Black Lady Sketch Show below.