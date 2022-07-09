Watch Trailer For ‘A Woman On The Outside’ Documentary

From directors Zara Katz and Lisa Riordan Seville comes A Woman on the Outside, a documentary that follows Kristal Bush, a young woman from Philadelphia who’s had to witness almost every man in her life—including her father and two brothers—disappear to prison. Filmed over the course of six years, Bush is one of many family members whose routine consists of visits to the prison.

Yet when her father and brother return home, she and her son, Nyvae, must figure out what it means to have these men back in their lives while also dealing with “the criminal justice system’s gravitational pull.” According to its official website, the film is described as “a portrait of one family striving to love in the face of a system built to break them.”

Bush shared in a statement, “There are so many systems that are in place that divide Black families. The foster care system. The criminal justice system. The financial and emotional burdens we endure. The years lost by being apart. So often, our stories, the stories of the women who support loved ones in prison are left out of the narratives about incarceration. I hope this film is a way for people to understand more, for the system to become a little better.”

A Woman on the Outside recently took home the award for Best Documentary Feature at the American Black Film Festival and Best North American Documentary Feature at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival.

Watch the trailer above.