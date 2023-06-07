Aaliyah To Be Commemorated In Upcoming ABC News ‘Superstar’ Special

Aaliyah is getting the “superstar” treatment in the form of an ABC News series. Superstar: Aaliyah will be the latest episode to air in the acclaimed docuseries.

The hour-long special will focus on the life and legacy of the late icon who helped “redefine” R&B with her blend of old and new school sounds, influencing generations to follow as a culture and fashion pioneer. It will also provide insight on her marriage to R. Kelly and her impactful longevity.

Interviews for the segment include the “Hot Like Fire” singer’s former boyfriend, Damon Dash, her uncle and manager Barry Hankerson, and recording engineer/producer Jimmy Douglass. Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, and will.i.am are set to discuss how Aaliyah has served as a trailblazing force in their respective careers.

Additionally, designer Karl Kani will open up about what it was like styling the Romeo Must Die star and designer-stylist Aleali May will reflect on Aaliyah being her “enduring sartorial muse.”

Previous episodes in the Superstar series have centered around the likes of Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, and Richard Pryor. Houston’s was the first to air on August 11, 2021. The docuseries was designed to “examine the people who had a huge role in shaping American culture.” Darlene Love and Brandy were among those selected to dissect how effortless it was for the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer to bellow out vocals and become the crossover sensation we grew to love.

The episode also spoke on her complicated personal life and tragic death.

Superstar: Aaliyah airs on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.