‘Abbot Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Sees Skyrocketing Ratings First Week

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - The stars and executive producers of Emmy®-nominated comedy Abbott Elementary gathered from the set of season two for a virtual panel conversation at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Season 2 premiere of Abbott Elementary saw quadrupled ratings and viewings its first week, according to Variety.

Per the outlet, following the first airing (which premiered on Sept. 21), its 18 to 49-year-old demographic ratings jumped by 318% from 0.6 to 2.38. After seven days of multi-platform viewing, ratings and viewing have skyrocketed, marking the series’ largest-ever viewing lift. Its total viewers quadrupled after one week.

Ratings for the first episode of Season 2 titled, “Development Day,” weren’t too off from that of the first season finale. The last episode of the prior season aired on ABC in April and brought in an even 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. Per Variety, the Season 1 finale increased to a 1.8 rating and 5.9 million total viewers after a week of multi-platform viewing. These ratings rightfully put the spotlight on Abbott Elementary for more awards going forward.

Writer, producer, comedian, and star Quinta Brunson scored her first Emmy Award for the show in the Outstanding Writing For A Comedy category.

The 32-year-old received a standing ovation after beating out writers for Barry, Hacks, Only Murders in The Building, Ted Lasso, and What We Do In The Shadows. Brunson’s win made her the second Black woman in Emmy history to independently win in the respective category, following Lena Waithe. She’s also the first to win the award solo. Waithe shared her win with Aziz Ansari in 2017 for an episode of Master of None.

She has most recently been named as an award recipient at the 2022 Women In Film Los Angeles (WIF) Honors. The annual event will be held on Oct. 27 at The Beverly Hilton and celebrate the women who are forging forward by laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence. Brunson will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy, presented in conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.