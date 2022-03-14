‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For Second Season By ABC

"Abbott Elementary" stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory, Janelle James as Ava, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa, Quinta Brunson as Janine, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara, and Chris Perfetti as Jacob.

Abbott Elementary—the hit comedy series created, starring, and written by Quinta Brunson—has gotten a season two renewal from ABC.

The renewal was announced on Monday (March 14) in a comically appropriate memo (see below) from Principal Ava Coleman—the self-centered, oddly inappropriate, occasionally tone-deaf leader—played by actress and comedian Janelle James. The memo urges fans to support schools in real life by visiting DonorsChoose.org.

Abbott Elementary has tied with fellow primetime rookie, CBS’ Ghosts, as broadcast’s No. 1 new comedy in adults 18-49. The breakout series also doubled its total-viewer average after a week of multiplatform viewing to reach a total of 5.9 million viewers from 3.1 million and has garnered a rare 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The news of the renewal comes after the announcement of their partnership with Scholastic Books to provide free book fairs for lower-income students. The series is ABC’s first comedy to be renewed for the ’22-’23 broadcast cycle and joins Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19, as scripted series to return next season.

Abbott Elementary takes place in a Philadelphia school and focuses on the lives of the educators in a hilarious mockumentary style, similar to NBC’s The Office. It stars Brunson and James, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Tyler James Williams.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary return Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET. All episodes are streaming now on Hulu.