‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For Season 3

Class remains in session for the students and staff at Abbott Elementary. According to a press release, ABC has officially renewed the comedy for a third season. The news was announced Wednesday (Jan. 11) by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

“The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively. In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show to go,” expressed Erwich to Variety on Abbot Elementary.

“As for the future of Abbott, I’m just constantly delighted and surprised by what Quinta and her team do.”

The renewal comes the day after Abbott scored big at the 80th annual Golden Globes. Series creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson took home the trophy for Best Performance by An Actress in a TV Series. Tyler James Williams won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Additionally, the show itself scored Best Television Series, Comedy.

“I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision,” Brunson said during her acceptance speech. “It’s just worth everything to be able to have two people support you like that. They’re very white men, and they said, ‘OK, Quinta.’ They let me get away with a lot.”

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Additionally, the Emmy Award-winning comedy stars Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter.

The season two premiere of Abbott Elementary brought record ratings to ABC. After 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode counted an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

According to ABC, Abbott Elementary “delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season.” Additionally, the Philadelphia-set sitcom averages 9.1 million total viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over the debut season.

Watch a teaser for the current season of Abbott Elementary below.