‘Abbott Elementary’ Takes Home Golden Globes For Best Actress, Supporting Actor And Comedy Series

ABC’s Abbott Elementary took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Comedy, last night (Jan. 10) along with its leading star and creator, Quinta Brunson, winning Best Performance by An Actress in a TV Series.

The series also saw actor Tyler James Williams snag a win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph were also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the mockumentary show — Ozark‘s Julia Garner won in that category.

(L-R) Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis, winners of Best Musical/Comedy Series for “ Abbott Elementary ”, pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision,” Brunson said during her acceptance speech. “It’s just worth everything to be able to have two people support you like that. They’re very white men, and they said, ‘OK, Quinta.’ They let me get away with a lot.”

She added, “Oh my god, my family is texting me right now. My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for having you. I can’t believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight. I’m just so happy to be here with you all. I feel like I’m missing someone, but I think I got it all … oh! my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you.”

Within her speech, Brunson also mentioned that from the start she knew that “a show about a group of teachers would resonate with the world in a way she could never imagine.”

Williams, who plays the role of substitute-turned-permanent teacher Gregory, also made sure to thank Brunson in his winning speech while acknowledging that his supporting role is “just as important” as any other story being told on the show.

Abbott Elementary earned six nods at last year’s Emmy Awards, in which Lee Ralph took home the win for Supporting Actress in A Comedy. Brunson, who plays new teacher Janine Teagues, also won an Emmy for Writing the show’s pilot.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.