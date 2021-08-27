Watch The ABC ‘Queens’ Extended Trailer Starring Brandy, Eve, And Naturi Naughton

ABC released another sneak peek of its upcoming dramedy, Queens. Starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, the television series follows the ladies as they reunite after 20 years to reignite their fame as the popular ’90s hip-hop group, Nasty Bi**hes. The ladies try to get that old thing back while navigating their friendship and personal lives as women in their 40s.

In the new clip, Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy) and Jill aka Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) speak words of encouragement to Valeria aka Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) and Brianna aka Professor Sex (Eve), who appears to struggle with a rocky marriage and the idea of returning to the big stage as a hip-hop artist.

“The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have,” says Brandy’s character as they discuss their plans over a dinner table.

The new series also stars Taylore Sele as Eric Jones and Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin. Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind, and Tim Story are executive producers of the series with Swizz Beatz serving as the show’s executive music producer.

Queens premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Each week, new episodes will be streamable on Hulu. Watch the first teaser down below and the latest trailer above.