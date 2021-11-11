ABC’s ‘Queens’ Set To Feature Guest Stars Fivio Foreign And Wyclef Jean

Just as ABC’s Queens is becoming a household staple on primetime, things are only heating up with the announcement of upcoming guest appearances.

As the Queens—formerly known as the Nasty Bit**es— prepare for their American Music Awards performance, in the wake of personal tragedy, they hope it will solidify their comeback. In a preview of Episode 5 entitled, “Do Anything For Clout,” fans learn rapper Fivio Foreign will make his way into the mix.

During behind-the-scenes moments shared from the cast during filming, Jadakiss will also be making his grand entrance on the series, reportedly during Episode 5 as well.

It is unclear the exact role each rapper will play within the series. Cam’ron made his Queens debut during Episode 2, “Heart Of Queens,” as Xplicit Lyrics/Naomi’s (Brandy) former flame.

On Wednesday (Nov. 10), Naturi Naughton, who plays Jill/Jill Da Thrill, shared a photo on Instagram that will also have Queens’ fans waiting on the edge of their sofas with anticipation because Wyclef Jean will also be appearing on the drama series.

The singer wrote, “The cat is out the bag! @wyclefjean is HERE @queensabc yall ain’t ready!!! #JerseyStandUp.”

With a lineup like this, we’re equally excited to hear what music comes from these guests. Check out Cam’ron’s feature on the Queens’ single, “Heart Of Queens” below.

Queens airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.