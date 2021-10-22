Adrienne Warren Stars as Mamie Till-Mobley In ‘Women of the Movement’ Trailer

ABC has revealed the first look at Women Of The Movement, the limited series telling the story of Mamie Till-Mobley. Starring Adrienne Warren as Till-Mobley and Cedric Joe as her son, Emmett Till, the drama will depict the harrowing reality of Till’s brutal murder and the manner in which his mother’s life, and the world, forever changed.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“Women of the Movement tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.”

‘Women Of The Movement’ Key Art. ABC

Women Of The Movement is set to debut on Jan. 6, 2022. The six-episode series will air in three parts. Alongside Warren and Joe, the biographical work also stars Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

A separate project on Till-Mobley is also in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg. That film, titled Till, uncovers Mobley-Till’s decision to allow Jet Magazine to publish David Jackson’s photos from the funeral.

Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son’s funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son’s body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at blacks in the South at the time. The FBI announced May 4, 2005, that Till’s body will be exhumed to conduct an autopsy, which was never performed, and determine the cause of death. The boy was slain in 1955 during a visit to rural Mississippi. AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times

Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon, and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series. It is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Michael Lohmann, Jay-Z, Jay Brown, and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), Will Smith, and James Lassiter (Westbrook), Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Group Inc.), Alex Foster, and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group), David Clark (Mazo Partners), and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Tina Mabry, Julie Dash, and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors on the limited series.

Watch the trailer for the ABC limited series Women Of The Movement chronicling the story of Mamie Till-Mobley above: