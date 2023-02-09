Nike Courts A Young Michael Jordan In Trailer For New Film, ‘AIR’

Michael Jordan game worn 'Dunk Sole' Air Jordan 1 sneakers are on display during a press preview of the upcoming Luxury Week at Sotheby's on June 04, 2021 in New York City.

Michael Jordan’s sneaker partnership with Nike changed the company forever and his shoe line remains one of its most popular assets. Amazon Studios has shared a trailer for their upcoming biopic AIR, which tells the story of how the collaboration came together.

The film is directed by Ben Affleck, who also stars alongside an all-star cast of actors, namely Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis. The two-minute trailer, released on Thursday (Feb. 9), depicts Nike employees trying to decide how to bolster their company’s basketball division, which was struggling at the time.

Matt Damon’s character proposes that they partner with then-NBA rookie MJ, who had just been drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984. Some of his colleagues were hesitant to invest in a player who had yet to step on the court, but Damon’s character believes in his potential. In one scene, he is shown driving to the six-time NBA Champion’s home to meet with his parents and begin their business relationship.

Later in the trailer Davis, who plays Jordan’s mother, displays overwhelming confidence in her son’s ability to be great in the NBA and take Nike to the next level. “A shoe is just a shoe,” Damon’s character says to Davis’ character over the phone.

“Until my son steps into it,” she replies.

The biopic incorporates both comedy and drama all while showing a high-stakes endeavor for the popular sports brand. AIR is set to hit theaters on April 5.