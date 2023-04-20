Alicia Keys, Biz Markie, Tierra Whack Documentaries Premiering At 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival announced its lineup for this year’s event on Tuesday (April 18), which will include films profiling musical artists Alicia Keys, Biz Markie, Tierra Whack, Milli Vanilli, Shaggy and Sean Paul. The festival, which begins on June 7 in New York City and ends on June 18, will showcase 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres and entries from 36 countries across the globe.

In Uncharted, which is executive produced by Alicia Keys, filmmaker Beth Aala visits the Grammy Award winning vocalists ‘She is the Music’ songwriting camp and takes a deep dive into the inner-workings of the musical gathering, which is dedicated to nurturing the talents of Black and brown creatives.

Biz Markie’s life is examined in All Up in the Biz, a feature-length documentary by director Sacha Jenkins that chronicles the late New Yorker’s rise to stardom, induction into the legendary Juice Crew, and his impact on the landscape of Hip-Hop.

Biz Markie attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

In Cypher, Tierra Whack continues to bring listeners into her multidimensional world, as director Chris Moukarbel’s film centered around the Philly native has been billed as a “mock-umentary” that will take festival goers through a surreal viewing experience.

Additional releases that will be premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival include director Luke Korem’s Milli Vanilli, which documents the success and controversial implosion of one of the most successful musical acts of the ’80s, and Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall, which features Shaggy and Sean Paul and details the borough’s impact and influence on dancehall music and culture.

According to Billboard, this year’s Tribeca Film Festival will feature entries from record amount of female filmmakers, with 68% of all competition films directed by women. BIPOC filmmakers will account for 36% of the feature films that will be premiered at the festival.

