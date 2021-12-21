Exclusive Watch: ALLBLK Takes ‘A Closer Look With Anthony Hamilton’

Anthony Hamilton performs during the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival – Club Quarantine Live: D-Nice with Special Guests at Prospect Park Bandshell on Sept.16, 2021, in New York City.

Anthony Hamilton is the subject of the sixth installment of ALLBLK’s docuseries A Closer Look, which profiles R&B, soul, and Hip-Hop artists whose songs have and continue to top the billboard charts and re-shape the music industry. The episode examines the Grammy award-winning singer’s life and career.

The “Charlene” singer himself is set to discuss his successes, pitfalls, and overall experiences throughout his extensive career including working with artists such as Nas, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, and Chris Brown.

Anthony Hamilton performs during the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival – Club Quarantine Live: D-Nice with Special Guests at Prospect Park Bandshell on Sept. 16, 2021, in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“All you want to do is get in my business,” jokes Hamilton in the trailer for the docuseries.

A Closer Look on ALLBLK is produced by four-time NAACP Image Award winner Isaac Taylor. Through interviews with the subject, music videos, live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews, the series highlights an artist’s career from the beginning to the present day.

Artists previously featured on the show include Ralph Tresvant, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, New Edition; award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Brian McKnight; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actor, Eric Benét; Grammy-nominated songstress, Marsha Ambrosius, and acclaimed Miami rapper, Trina.

A Closer Look With Anthony Hamilton premieres on Thursday, Dec. 23.