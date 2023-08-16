Amanda Seales Drops Teaser For Political Comedy Doc ‘In Amanda We Trust’

Amanda Seales has officially released the trailer for her political-comedy documentary In Amanda We Trust.

In the “tour-de-force” project, Seales takes on Washington, D.C., as she decides if she wants to run for office. The comedian, radio host, and social justice advocate uses humor to shed light on the socio-political landscape.

In the trailer for In Amanda We Trust, she answered controversial questions about herself including, “Are you biracial?” “Do you still hate Black men?” and “Have you changed your stance on passports?” to which Seales simply declared, “I’m reclaiming my time.”

Amanda Seales attends the premiere of NBC’s “Bring The Funny” at Rockwell Table & Stage on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

In the trailer, Seales wears a hot pink suit as she talks to the folks of D.C. near the National African American Museum of History and the Capitol. The political-comedy doc follows the comedian as she converses about critical issues with members of The Squad, Rep Jamaal Bowman and Rep Ilhan Omar.

After taking on the topic of crafting bills, Seales also poses questions like, “Who is more difficult to work with: 8th graders or Republicans?”

Produced independently by her imprint Smart, Funny, and Black Productions, the 42-year-old stated, “I am so proud of ‘In Amanda We Trust,’ not only because it is truly a labor of love and we made it from the ground up, but also because it speaks directly to my goal of using comedy to amplify civic and social issues.”

Seales, who played a starring role on HBO’s Insecure and served as co-host on The Real, is no stranger to voicing her opinion on topics.

Speaking to the daytime talk show ending after eight seasons, Seales unapologetically stated, “I thought I was being brought in there to elevate conversations, I was told they wanted to have more conversations about stuff going on in the zygotes and social justice, etc. Then I learned that it wasn’t really why I was brought in there, that was a portion.”

She added, “I was really brought in there to kind of be a villain because the women on that show had basically started not having opinions on things because they really didn’t want to deal with the internet response, and they wanted to just keep things chill. And also, they’d been there for so long that they always knew what each other was going to say. So, they brought me in there to shake the table.”

In Amanda We Trust premieres on Aug. 18 on the Patreon app. For more updates on the political comedy doc, fans can visit it’s official website.