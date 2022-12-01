Amber Riley Makes Television History After ‘The Masked Singer’ Win

Amber Riley was crowned the winner and revealed as the talent behind the golden harp mask in season eight finale of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night (Nov. 30).

“This has been such an amazing experience,” the 36-year-old multihyphenate explained to host Nick Cannon as the audience delivered a standing ovation.

“Just to be able to come out here and be completely covered and let my talent speak for itself. And the love that I have for people, and wanting people to heal, and feel what it is that I’m singing. So I hope everybody felt my soul, because I bared it right here on this stage.”

This is not the Glee alumnae‘s first win on a competition reality series. In 2013, Riley and her dance partner Derek Hough took home the coveted mirrorball trophy on Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars. She is the only talent to win both shows, though several have tried.

Wayne Brady, who won season two of The Masked Singer made it to the season 13 finale of Dancing With The Stars this year but came in third place. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have both trophies in their household as she won season seven of The Masked Singer and he took home the win on season 30 of DWTS.

(L-R) Winners Derek Hough and Amber Riley in episode 1710 of Season 17 on Nov. 18, 2013. Adam Taylor/ABC/Everett Collection

Through her time on The Masked Singer, Amber Riley delivered vocally sound performances of pop and R&B songs including “Perfect” by Pink, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, and “Gravity” by John Mayer.

“I came on The Masked Singer because one, I’m a fan of the show. Two, any opportunity that I get to sing, I’m gon’ take it and three, it just looks like so much fun,” shared Riley in the show’s Unmasked Interview series.

Check out her full journey to the trophy below.