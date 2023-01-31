AMC Theater Celebrates Black History Month With $5 Movie Tickets

AMC Theaters is offering temporary “fan fave” pricing in celebration of Black History Month, during which $5 tickets will be available for select films at participating theaters. The slate of films includes some of the most popular films released over the past year and starring Black leads.

Under the offer, which begins on February 3 and ends on March 2, customers will be able to view critically-acclaimed films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Woman King, Devotion, and Till. Each film will be available under the Black History Month special for one week at a time, with Till running from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, Devotion from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, The Woman King from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rounding out the slate of films for the four-week campaign.

AMC’s $5 Black History Month offer is part of the company’s latest effort to promote diversity in its branding and its film offerings through its work with groups like its African American Experience Council.

“Over the years, Black filmmakers and actors have given the world some of the most inspiring and captivating cinematic experiences, and that tradition has continued the past year with some truly amazing films that span just about every genre imaginable,” read a statement released by the conglomerate. “AMC Theaters is giving moviegoers the opportunity to revisit some of the most recent biographical dramas, military epics, and dramatic action movies created by or starring outstanding Black filmmakers and actors.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed over $841 million worldwide at the box office, earned several award nominations, with Angela Bassett winning Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and 28th Critics Choice Awards. The Woman King also received glowing reviews, with Viola Davis earning various nods for her starring role as General Nanisca in the historical action drama. Award-winning actor Jonathan Majors’ glowing performance in Devotion was lauded among the stronger showings of the year, while Chinonye Chukwu’s Till was rated as one of the superior films of 2022.

To search for participating AMC Theaters and showtimes under the Black History Month discount, head to Fandango.com