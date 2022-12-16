American Black Film Festival Honors To Return In 2023 Celebrating Black Hollywood

The American Black Film Festival Honors is retuning in 2023 with two-time Emmy-nominated writer, actor and comedian Deon Cole to host.

The annual award gala highlights and honors Black impresarios who have made significant strides in film and television while placing diversity and inclusion in Hollywood at the forefront.

Determined by more than 100,000 alumni of ABFF, this year’s tributes will include the Hollywood Legacy Award, Excellence in the Arts Award, Entertainment Icon Award, Rising Star Award and Industry Leadership Award. The ABFF will also acknowledge the Movie of the Year and Documentary of the Year.

ABFF president Nicole Friday stated: “This has been a phenomenal year for Black artists, and we are thrilled to celebrate their many successes, milestones and breakout moments. I’m equally excited to have comedic genius Deon Cole hosting this inspiring ceremony.”

She added, “There is no better place to feel uplifted, encouraged and appreciated than in your own community. ABFF Honors provides that unique platform.”

Deon Cole’s hosting follows his recent moderating at this year’s Soul Train Awards, as well as the release of his Netflix comedy special Charleen’s Boy.

In the past, Cole’s peers including Denzel Washington, Ava DuVernay, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Coogler, Don Cheadle, Will Packer, Queen Latifah, Lena Waithe, Terrence Howard, F. Gary Gray, Billy Dee Williams, Issa Rae, Omari Hardwick, Louis Gossett, Jr., the late Diahann Carroll and the casts of Martin, The Wire, Hollywood Shuffle and Love Jones have all been celebrated at the ABFF Honors.

Untelevised, the American Black Film Festival Honors will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5th.