Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ Biopic Is Officially In Motion

Fans of Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse—who tragically passed in 2011—may finally be getting the anticipated biopic that the world has been waiting to see with Back to Black. According to sources, Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson will be spearheading the direction for the film with Studiocanal taking the lead on production. As of now, no date or cast member names have been released, but it is expected to be a must-watch film.

The biopic—which is supported by Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse—will be taking a dive into the trials and triumphs of Winehouse who got her start in North London as a jazz singer. She could’ve only imagined that she would go on to become an accomplished singer, crossing over into the States with major smash hits like “Rehab” and “Back To Black.” Unfortunately, her life would be cut short at 27 years old following a battle with alcohol abuse, when she resumed drinking after a period of abstinence.

Since her passing in 2011, Hollywood has attempted to get her story out to the world with a plethora of projects undergoing development such as one from Lotus Entertainment with Noomi Rapace, although it didn’t get off the ground. No feature films have made it to the big screen yet about Winehouse’s life, but the 2015 documentary Amy actually turned out to have huge success going on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2016. A Broadway play was also in the works titled Amy, set to open in Copenhagen, but was canceled due to Winehouse’s father declining usage of his daughter’s imagery and name.

The film’s director, Taylor-Johnson personally helped launch the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon, which went on to gross $569 million at the global box office, fans are expecting a huge turn out for this project as well. According to Variety, a script for Back to Black has been making its rounds, and casting for the movie has begun. Producers and Taylor-Johnson will begin searching for the perfect character to play the role of Winehouse soon.