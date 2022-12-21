André 3000 Stars In New A24 Film, ‘Showing Up’

At this point, refer to André 3000 as André Benjamin since he is fully submerged in his acting bag.

The “Prototype” rapper is set to star in Kelly Reichardt’s new comedy, Showing Up, for A24 alongside Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, John Magaro, and Judd Hirsch. Benjamin first partnered with A24 for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack.

Deadline describes the new film as “a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As [Reichardt] navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.”

A24 has not issued the film’s theatrical release date, but it is “coming soon.”

The Outkast pioneer will also appear in the forthcoming Netflix film, White Noise. The film additionally stars Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Adam Driver, and Greta Gerwig. Mostly pegged as an “at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic,” film, White Noise “dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world,” according to Netflix. It will debut on the streamer on Dec. 30.

When speaking on why he “retired” from music back in 2019, Benjamin told the Broken Record podcast, “My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and I’ll set my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project.”

He last appeared on Kanye West’s “Life Of The Party” single in 2021. Listen below.