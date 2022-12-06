Angela Bassett Shares Details On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deleted Scene

Angela Bassett has detailed a deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that would’ve surely grabbed the audience’s attention.

The 64-year-old actress opened up about the clip, as well as the fate of her character, Queen Ramonda, with Variety, revealing that the sequel’s biggest twist was almost handled differently.

In the film’s final scene, T’Challa, played in the franchise by the late Chadwick Boseman, is revealed to have had a child with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) before his fictional death.

In the deleted scene, Basset says she was introduced to the child, played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun, earlier in the film.

Ryan Coogler Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, and Winston Duke attend D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“I filmed a scene,” Bassett described. “I did, but you know — cutting room, readjusting and reshaping it. What does Ramonda say? Oh, ‘Shuri, there’s something that I need to tell you.’”

She continued to explain how the moment was cut “to make it a surprise for the audience and to Shuri. It was the right way to go. Perfect to go about it.”

A surprising moment that did however make the final cut was the end of Queen Ramonda’s reign in Wakanda. In a tragic attack carried out by the Talokan people led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), her character was fatally drowned.

Angela Bassett accepts the “Career Achievement Award” onstage during the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“I was not happy about that,” remembered Bassett of learning of her character’s death.

“I was not pleased. I was so shocked. I was… just mortified. You know, it’s like they gave you the greatest gift, and they snatched it away. Part of me was like, ‘Okay, don’t say anything, be strong.’ Then the other part of me was like… ‘I just got to let him know. That I don’t like this at all — and why? — and don’t do this.’ The love for Ramonda was so real and heartfelt, but you know — they always kill the heart and soul.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theaters Nov. 11 and earned $180 million during its opening weekend, breaking the record for a November film opening in North America. As the second-biggest domestic debut this year, the superhero film has remained No. 1 at the box office for four consecutive weeks.

