Anthony Mackie To Wield The Shield In ‘Captain America 4’

Anthony Mackie is set to take on the duties of Captain America on the big screen. Deadline first reported the 42-year-old actor has officially closed a deal to play Captain America in the first leading superhero role of his career.

Mackie currently plays the role of Sam Wilson, who doubles as the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired on the streaming platform this spring, found the mechanically-winged character becoming Captain America in the final episode.

The New Orleans native first appeared as Falcon in 2014 in the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, Mackie has played the character in five additional MCU movies. Captain America 4 is an unofficial title for the film and is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman.

As the television series ended, Mackie uploaded a thankful post to Instagram, teasing fans by closing the caption with the hashtag #CapTime.

During an interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast published by the platform in June, the star shared he “literally experienced 1,000 emotions in one minute,” when he first suited up in Captain America’s signature patriotic gear and vibranium-crafted shield.

“I’ve worked so long in this business and I’ve done so many things that I felt were not appreciated, or overlooked or things that were not considered to be worthy of promotion—and this is like my first promotion,” he shared, adding later in the interview, “Having if not one of my bucket lists, the bucket list moment happen, is not so much about becoming Captain America—it’s about having my dreams realized,” he explained. “It’s very humbling when, you know, you get the opportunity that you’ve always dreamed of.”

Anthony Mackie, the first Black Captain America, presents California Adventure’s Black Captain America, with his shield during the grand opening ceremony of Disney California Adventure’s new Avengers Campus on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Anaheim, Calif. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

He also spoke to the limitations he felt on assuming the role as a Black man. The interview took place before Mackie officially signed on for the Captain America movie.

“The fear of representing a country who doesn’t represent you, you know, was something that’s not only unfathomable, but hard to overcome,” he said. “My dad always used to say greatness is as far as you can see it… There are limitations that we place on ourselves because of our surroundings. And, you know, I did that to myself, and that’s definitely what Sam Wilson goes through.”

In other MCU news, the highly-anticipated sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started production in Atlanta back in June. Acclaimed actress Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the talented cast of the film, which will proceed without their leading star Chadwick Boseman who died in August 2020 of colon cancer.

“To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” said Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

Below check out the trailer for the finale episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier available to stream now on Disney+: