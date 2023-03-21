Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Ari Lennox Wants To Star In Live-Action Version Of ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Watch Dreamville's songbird "audition" singing the film's classic tune, "Almost There."

Ari Lennox wearing see through chainlink dress, looking over her shoulder
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

It seems like Ari Lennox “ain’t got time for messin’ around” when it comes to putting her bid in to be our next Disney princess.

Dreamville’s First Lady took to Twitter on Monday (March 20) to “audition” for the role of Princess Tiana in the rumored live-action version of The Princess And The Frog. Lennox tweeted, “Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose.”

The Washington D.C. native whimsically performed the empowering anthem, coyly smiling and shrugging upon completion.

The Girls Night Out collaborator, who was among the first batch of recruitments, was said to have “an important voice,” according to Babyface. He explained on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, “I think that Ari’s voice is a voice that she can sing about many things that matter to a lot of people. Her voice is an important voice, and I think that it’s just the beginning for her.”

Lennox isn’t the sole contender to portray Tiana in a remake of the Disney film, as Coco Jones, who also appeared on Babyface’s “musical gumbo,” is also on the list. With the Disney kid’s return to fame as both a star on Bel-Air and as an award-winning singer, Lennox could face strong competition in her fellow R&B songstress.

E-40 at ComplexCon, wearing a Black t-shirt, Black pants, Black and yellow headband, shades and chain. ; Coco Jones at 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' premiere, wearing a brown skirt, brown top, and Black jacket. ; Busta Rhymes at A Toast To The Ruler, wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and chain.
Related Story

Coco Jones Details Embarrassing Moment She Mistook E-40 For Busta Rhymes

The “ICU” singer spoke about the possibility on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, stating, “I would love that. I mean, Disney has been such a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s made me who I am and I’m always here for the representation. If I could have the honor of doing that recreation, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Jones dives deeper into her layered past with Disney on The Terrell Show below.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad