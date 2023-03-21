Ari Lennox Wants To Star In Live-Action Version Of ‘The Princess And The Frog’

It seems like Ari Lennox “ain’t got time for messin’ around” when it comes to putting her bid in to be our next Disney princess.

Dreamville’s First Lady took to Twitter on Monday (March 20) to “audition” for the role of Princess Tiana in the rumored live-action version of The Princess And The Frog. Lennox tweeted, “Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose.”

The Washington D.C. native whimsically performed the empowering anthem, coyly smiling and shrugging upon completion.

Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ❤️ Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose pic.twitter.com/iFft7v249B — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 21, 2023

The Girls Night Out collaborator, who was among the first batch of recruitments, was said to have “an important voice,” according to Babyface. He explained on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, “I think that Ari’s voice is a voice that she can sing about many things that matter to a lot of people. Her voice is an important voice, and I think that it’s just the beginning for her.”

Lennox isn’t the sole contender to portray Tiana in a remake of the Disney film, as Coco Jones, who also appeared on Babyface’s “musical gumbo,” is also on the list. With the Disney kid’s return to fame as both a star on Bel-Air and as an award-winning singer, Lennox could face strong competition in her fellow R&B songstress.

The “ICU” singer spoke about the possibility on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, stating, “I would love that. I mean, Disney has been such a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s made me who I am and I’m always here for the representation. If I could have the honor of doing that recreation, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Jones dives deeper into her layered past with Disney on The Terrell Show below.