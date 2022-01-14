‘Atlanta’ Cast Star In Awkward Commercial In New Season 3 Teaser

FX has issued a new teaser for the anticipated third season of Atlanta. Set to return this spring after a nearly four-year hiatus, the comedy series takes on Europe for the upcoming installation.

In the new teaser, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred/Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are seen in what appears to be a commercial for products branded “Atlanta.” Everything from whipped cream to hair mousse is advertised, while a foreign language version of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” loops in the background.

“These products scare me,” Paper Boi says with a smile on his face and an eager thumbs up, near the end of the clip.

(L-R) Actors Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover and Lakeith Stanfield arrive at FX’s “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” FYC Event at the Saban Media Center on June 8, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

With an official air date of March 24, 2022, the series is set to return nearly four years after its season two finale, which aired in May 2018. A previous teaser for Atlanta season three was released in December.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said President of FX Entertainment Eric Schrier in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Throughout its run, Atlanta has earned 14 Emmy nominations (the most for any comedy series) and won five Emmys, two Golden Globes, two AFI Awards, and other various accolades. This season, Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu the day after the new episodes premiere on FX. The first two seasons of Atlanta are currently streaming on Hulu.

Watch the newly-released teaser above and check out the first look at Atlanta season three below.