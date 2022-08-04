‘Atlanta’ Series Finale Teased In Season Four Trailer

Atlanta returns to the South for the fourth and final season. The Emmy Award-winning series released the official trailer for its season finale and will make its two-episode return on September 15th. In total, the final installment will feature 10 episodes.

According to TV Line, series creator and lead Donald Glover described the fourth season as “the most grounded,” adding that it “explores people more than ever before, [because] we’re right now living in a time where we don’t give people the benefit of the doubt.”

An official logline describes the cast as “back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The third season of the experimental comedy-drama aired earlier this year and found the main characters Paper Boi, Earn, Van, and Darius in Europe, after a four-year hiatus. The first two seasons of Atlanta have claimed five Emmys, two Golden Globe Awards, and other accolades.

Donald Glover is currently nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the 74th Emmy Awards, which airs live on Monday, September 12.

Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle, and produced by FX Productions.

Watch the official trailer for Atlanta season four above.