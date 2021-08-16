‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Finished Filming With Season 4 In Production

The acclaimed comedy-drama series, Atlanta, has not aired a new episode since Season 2 in 2018. Since then, the show’s stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz have all explored various endeavors on-screen and off, however, the crew has finally finished the third installment of the Emmy award-winning series.

Deadline reported the third season of Atlanta has completed filming and is now in the post-production phase. To fan’s delight, the series has already begun production of season four in Atlanta. FX chairman John Landgraf provided the update.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it’s shot primarily in Europe,” Landgraf revealed. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”

He continued, “The reason I can’t lock down a date right now is that it’s being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Morai’s schedule and availability and the length of post, both for Season 3 while in the process of producing Season 4. I did list is [sic] as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”

L–R: Gail Bean, Adriyan Rae, Zazie Beetz, and Danielle Deadwyler in season two, episode seven, “Champagne Papi.” Guy D'Alema/© FX/courtesy Everett Collection

The series was expected to return this past January but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Glover, the show’s creator and executive producer, assures both seasons three and four are worth the wait.

“While I’m here: ‘Atlanta’ [season three] and [season four] are going to be some of the best television ever made,” tweeted Glover in November 2020. According to the 37-year-old rapper/actor, The Sopranos is the only other series “who can touch us.”

Since its debut in 2016, Atlanta has earned five Emmy Awards with two after its first season. Glover became the first Black talent awarded for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. He also won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor comedy series. The second season took awards for comedy Sound-Editing, Single-Camera (half-hour) Series Cinematography, and Guest Comedy Actor for Katt Williams, who played the mysterious, yet hilarious Florida Man.

The first season of the series also won two Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Glover.