Zazie Beetz Gushes Over Time On ‘Atlanta’ Night Of Series Finale

Zazie Beetz took to social media Thursday night to reflect on her time filming FX comedy Atlanta just ahead of the show’s series finale.

“Last episode of Atlanta airs tonight. I love you and always have,” Beetz, 31, captioned an Instagram carousel of photos of herself hanging out with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and creator Donald Glover.

“Everyone who made the show, all of you who watched it and rooted for it and say hi to me on the street, know that you have blessed me and I hope that I can bless you one day,” she wrote. “You have all changed my world and I could never thank you enough. Off to the next!”

Stanfield replied with four heart emoji’s within his The Harder They Fall co-star’s comment section, later taking to Instagram with his own shot of the foursome captioned with a sad face emoji.

“I’m sad and I’m mad that I’m sad does that make sense?,” the actor, 31, added within his own comment section.

Atlanta’s series finale aired Thursday night, wrapping up four seasons of the critically-acclaimed comedy Glover once described as “Twin Peaks with rappers.”

Following the show’s first two seasons, a short break from filming transitioned into an extended hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years after the Season 2 finale, the show returned for Season 3, taking place in Europe as opposed to its namesake city.

Season 4 found the crew back in ATL for the show’s final run.

Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover attend the Premiere of The 3rd Season of FX’s “Atlanta.” Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

“All good things end. It felt like it was time to end. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and sh*t. It’s annoying,” Glover, 39, said of his decision to wrap up the show.

The creator can rest easy knowing that the show’s rep is solidified, as it’s garnered many awards over the years – particularly for it’s phenomenal first season – including several Golden Globes and Emmys.