Ava DuVernay Wins Best Family Series At 2022 Gracie Awards

Ava DuVernay attends as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) presents the 47th annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ava DuVernay has added a new honor to her resume. On Tuesday (May 23), the filmmaker and producer won the Best Family Series category at The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 47th Annual Gracie Awards. Holly Robinson Peete hosted the event which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

DuVernay accepted the award for her Peacock reality show Home Sweet Home. She used her speech to touch on the recent mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin, and the war in Ukraine, reports Variety.

\Ava DuVernay speaks onstage as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) presents the 47th annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Anna Webber/Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

“It is so important to tell these stories because the stories that we tell each other matter,” DuVernay said. “If we can tell stories that allow us to see each other in the ways that we truly are in the most intimate spaces, maybe we would safeguard so that there were not be shootings, mass shootings, shootings by police.”

She continued, “Maybe we would safeguard each other so that we were not kneeling on people’s necks. Maybe we would safeguard each other so that we aren’t going to war in multiple countries at one time. If we can just see each other, understand each other, have empathy for each other, that’s what storytelling does.”

Additional highlights from the ceremony included special honors for Angie Martinez, Tamron Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb, Kaitlyn Dever, Ellen K, and Dana Cortez.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” expressed Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in a press statement. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.”