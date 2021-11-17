Ava DuVernay To End ‘Queen Sugar’ With Seventh Season

Ava DuVernay attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay has revealed the upcoming season of Queen Sugar will be the last. The critically acclaimed drama from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks will begin production on the seventh and the final installment in early 2022 in New Orleans. Writing for the finale has already begun.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” shared DuVernay in a press statement. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

She reiterated the news on social media, sharing the bittersweet news with fans of the series.

“Queen Sugar is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew,” added Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all.

“Queen Sugar has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”

The ground-breaking series debuted in September 2016. Since its inception, it has led with 42 women in the directors’ chair on different episodes with 39 making their television directorial debut.

Queen Sugar focuses on the lives of a Black family in rural Louisiana who must navigate life following their father’s sudden death including deciding the fate of his 800-acre sugarcane farm. Starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar tackles issues related to culture, class, and gender. Throughout its time on air, Queen Sugar has won two NAACP Image Awards with 12 total nominations. The season six finale aired on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

